The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated about 16 square kilometers near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region - Syrsky

In recent weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have liberated about 16 square kilometers of territory in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN writes.

We continue the defensive operation, conduct counter-offensive actions and have some successes. In recent weeks, we have liberated about 16 square kilometers of territory in the area of the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko - Syrskyi said.

According to Syrskyi, in recent days he has visited all the brigades operating in the operational zone of the "Donetsk" OGC troops.

For three days I visited almost all the brigades of this most powerful group of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which bears the main burden of resisting the enemy's spring offensive and destroys its best forces and means. In particular, in the Pokrovsk direction, our soldiers stop about 30 enemy assault actions every day, inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers - he said.

During the trip, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine heard reports from the commander of the operational-tactical group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, worked with brigade commanders at their command posts, and resolved problematic issues related to the organization of combat operations, the provision of ammunition and logistical resources.

He drew attention to the thorough preparation and support of combat operations of each combat unit, each assault group. This should be a constant object of control of the brigade commander and the direct responsibility of the battalion commander. He gave the necessary instructions to resolve problematic issues and meet existing needs - he added.

Syrskyi said that the enemy has not changed its plans and continues to try to push Ukrainian troops beyond the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as to reach the administrative borders of these regions.

Lyman direction is an attempt by the Russians to develop an offensive on the north of Donetsk region - OSTG "Khortytsia"