Lyman direction is an attempt by the Russians to develop an offensive on the north of Donetsk region - OSTG "Khortytsia"

The Lyman direction is an attempt by the Russians to reach the remnants of the Luhansk region, to develop an offensive on the northern part of the Donetsk region, including developing an offensive on the Kramatorsk-Slovyansk agglomeration from the east, from the north, among other things. There are not many notable settlements there, battles often take place in uninhabited areas, so the Russians actively use light vehicles there - said Tregubov.

He also commented on the use of underground communications by the Russians.

"It was sporadically in Toretsk, they are there, they were used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces during its liberation in 2014-2015. The Russians tried to use them, including during the assaults, but not very successfully, because these communications are known," Tregubov noted.

On April 11, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced near Chasovoy Yar. Meanwhile, advances are recorded on the part of the Russian occupiers near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.