Lyman direction is an attempt by the Russians to develop an offensive on the north of Donetsk region - OSTG "Khortytsia"

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2896 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10368 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12778 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16186 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22388 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37624 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49402 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64725 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83654 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113530 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1690 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13364 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83625 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85429 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96649 views
King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2918 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14091 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111098 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53472 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53181 views
Lyman direction is an attempt by the Russians to develop an offensive on the north of Donetsk region - OSTG "Khortytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4582 views

The spokesman of the OSTG "Khortytsia" stated that the Lyman direction for the Russian Federation is an attempt to reach the remnants of Luhansk region and advance on the north of Donetsk region. Also, the Russians are trying to use underground communications.

Lyman direction is an attempt by the Russians to develop an offensive on the north of Donetsk region - OSTG "Khortytsia"

The Lyman direction for the Russians is an attempt to reach the remnants of the Luhansk region, to develop an offensive on the northern part of the Donetsk region. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The Lyman direction is an attempt by the Russians to reach the remnants of the Luhansk region, to develop an offensive on the northern part of the Donetsk region, including developing an offensive on the Kramatorsk-Slovyansk agglomeration from the east, from the north, among other things. There are not many notable settlements there, battles often take place in uninhabited areas, so the Russians actively use light vehicles there

- said Tregubov.

He also commented on the use of underground communications by the Russians.

"It was sporadically in Toretsk, they are there, they were used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces during its liberation in 2014-2015. The Russians tried to use them, including during the assaults, but not very successfully, because these communications are known," Tregubov noted.

Addition

On April 11, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced near Chasovoy Yar. Meanwhile, advances are recorded on the part of the Russian occupiers near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Luhansk Oblast
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
