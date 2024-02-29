Syrskyi checked the cohesion and interaction of units in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the positions of Ukrainian troops holding the line in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors. The Commander-in-Chief personally checked how the control points work and the quality of communication between units. This was reported by UNN with a link to Syrsky's statement in his official telegram channel.

When working with brigade commanders, I focus on how the work at the command posts is organized to engage the enemy, on the timeliness and adequacy of decisions made in accordance with the current situation, and on maintaining constant interaction between units and subunits. - Syrsky wrote.

The Chief of Staff also said that our brigades are fighting fierce battles with the enemy's superior forces. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Earlier, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said that Russian occupation forces had concentrated their attacks on the Avdiivka sector. Over the past 24 hours, they tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in this area 25 times.

