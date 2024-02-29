$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42532 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167039 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98655 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342613 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279660 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206038 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240259 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253707 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159838 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372625 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Syrskyi checked the cohesion and interaction of units in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27629 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the frontline positions in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors to check the work of communications and command and control centers of the units.

Syrskyi checked the cohesion and interaction of units in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the positions of Ukrainian troops holding the line in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors. The Commander-in-Chief personally checked how the control points work and the quality of communication between units. This was reported by UNN with a link to Syrsky's statement in his official telegram channel.

When working with brigade commanders, I focus on how the work at the command posts is organized to engage the enemy, on the timeliness and adequacy of decisions made in accordance with the current situation, and on maintaining constant interaction between units and subunits.

- Syrsky wrote.

Details

The Chief of Staff also said that our brigades are fighting fierce battles with the enemy's superior forces. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Optional

Earlier, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said that Russian occupation forces had concentrated their attacks on the Avdiivka sector. Over the past 24 hours, they tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in this area 25 times.

Russian troops' concentration in Olenivka was hit by a missile strike, 19 occupants were killed - General Staff29.02.24, 08:16 • 27322 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kurakhovo
ZAZ Tavria
Oleksandr Syrskyi
