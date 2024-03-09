Situation in the Tauride sector is complicated but controlled, 45 combat engagements took place yesterday - Tarnavskyi

The situation in the Tavriya sector remains difficult but controlled. Over the past day, 45 combat engagements took place in this area, accounting for 2/3 of the fighting on the entire Russian-Ukrainian front.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

The Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops continues to conduct a defensive operation. Over the past day, 45 combat engagements took place in our area of responsibility, which is 2/3 of the fighting on the entire Russian-Ukrainian front. The operational situation is difficult but under control. Our troops continue to destroy the Russian invaders. Artillery, aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles are performing fire missions - Tarnavsky said.

He noted that the enemy carried out 29 air strikes, 4 missile strikes, 98 kamikaze drone strikes, and 1056 attacks over the past day.

He also said that the Defense Forces managed to kill or wound 346 people and destroy 61 pieces of military equipment: 1 tank, 16 armored combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 2 ATGMs, 1 LNG/AGS, 20 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment.

In addition, 238 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down by electronic warfare systems. In addition, among the enemy's damaged equipment are the electronic warfare stations "Groza", "Zhytel" and "Leer-3".

They also destroyed a mining machine, a Murom-M video surveillance system, 3 Shahed-136 attack drones, 3 Lancets, 1 Supercam UAV, etc.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 423,160 people, 6,712 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.