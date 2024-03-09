$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Situation in the Tauride sector is complicated but controlled, 45 combat engagements took place yesterday - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32401 views

The situation in the Tauride sector remains difficult but controlled: 45 combat engagements took place yesterday, accounting for 2/3 of the fighting on the entire Russian-Ukrainian front.

Situation in the Tauride sector is complicated but controlled, 45 combat engagements took place yesterday - Tarnavskyi

The situation in the Tavriya sector remains difficult but controlled. Over the past day, 45 combat engagements took place in this area, accounting for 2/3 of the fighting on the entire Russian-Ukrainian front.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

The Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops continues to conduct a defensive operation. Over the past day, 45 combat engagements took place in our area of responsibility, which is 2/3 of the fighting on the entire Russian-Ukrainian front. The operational situation is difficult but under control. Our troops continue to destroy the Russian invaders. Artillery, aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles are performing fire missions

- Tarnavsky said.

He noted that the enemy carried out 29 air strikes, 4 missile strikes, 98 kamikaze drone strikes, and 1056 attacks over the past day.

He also said that the Defense Forces managed to kill or wound 346 people and destroy 61 pieces of military equipment: 1 tank, 16 armored combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 2 ATGMs, 1 LNG/AGS, 20 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment.

In addition, 238 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down by electronic warfare systems. In addition, among the enemy's damaged equipment are the electronic warfare stations "Groza", "Zhytel" and "Leer-3".

They also destroyed a mining machine, a Murom-M video surveillance system, 3 Shahed-136 attack drones, 3 Lancets, 1 Supercam UAV, etc.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 423,160 people, 6,712 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
