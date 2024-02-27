$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30714 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 113508 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72010 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 278656 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231416 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251639 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157651 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372161 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"Day and night": the enemy is actively advancing near Avdiivka - Zhorin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23138 views

Russians continue their offensive near Avdiivka around the clock, focusing on the Berdychiv-Orlivka line and in the area of Krasnohorivka.

"Day and night": the enemy is actively advancing near Avdiivka - Zhorin

Near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, the enemy continues to carry out offensive actions around the clock. The main direction where the Russians are trying to advance is the Berdychi-Orlivka line. This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, reports UNN.

The situation near Avdiivka is very difficult. The enemy continues to carry out active offensive actions - both day and night

- Zhorin wrote on Telegram.

The main direction where the Russians  are currently putting pressure is the Berdychi-Orlivka line. 

Also, according to Zhorin, very active fighting is taking place in the area of Krasnohorivka. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the captured territories with a huge number of infantry.

"As for the actions of the Ukrainian forces, our Third Assault Brigade and some other units are not only defending themselves, but are taking counterattack measures," noted Zhorin. 

Addendum

On February 26, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said that Ukraine was strengthening its defense to prevent the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka sector.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Avdiivka
Ukraine
Donetsk
