"Day and night": the enemy is actively advancing near Avdiivka - Zhorin

Near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, the enemy continues to carry out offensive actions around the clock. The main direction where the Russians are trying to advance is the Berdychi-Orlivka line. This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, reports UNN.

The situation near Avdiivka is very difficult. The enemy continues to carry out active offensive actions - both day and night - Zhorin wrote on Telegram.

The main direction where the Russians are currently putting pressure is the Berdychi-Orlivka line.

Also, according to Zhorin, very active fighting is taking place in the area of Krasnohorivka. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the captured territories with a huge number of infantry.

"As for the actions of the Ukrainian forces, our Third Assault Brigade and some other units are not only defending themselves, but are taking counterattack measures," noted Zhorin.

Addendum

On February 26, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said that Ukraine was strengthening its defense to prevent the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka sector.