In the Tavriya sector , enemy losses in manpower amounted to more than 500 people over the day, and the Ukrainian military destroyed two important enemy facilities and captured half a dozen occupants. This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy stormed Ukrainian military positions 61 times across the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center over the past day, with 43 firefights in the Maryinka sector.

In total, the Russians carried out 38 air strikes (almost all of them in Donetsk region), 97 kamikaze drone strikes, 1102 attacks on our positions, including five more grenades with poisonous substance dropped from UAVs.

The enemy is paying dearly for attempts to attack Ukrainian soil. Thus, the aggressor's total losses in manpower amounted to 503 people yesterday, and in weapons and military equipment - 25 units, not including UAVs. These are 9 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 7 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment - Tarnavsky wrote.

Also, according to him, 261 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

"In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4 ammunition depots and 2 more important enemy targets," said Tarnavsky.

