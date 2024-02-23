Defense forces in the Tauride sector destroyed two important enemy targets - Tarnavske

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30782 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 113816 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72164 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 279020 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236827 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192283 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231461 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251652 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157665 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372166 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47646 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 113600 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 278754 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214328 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236658 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20717 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28770 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28635 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71074 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78171 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Defense forces in the Tauride sector destroyed two important enemy targets - Tarnavske

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29500 views

In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed two important enemy targets and captured half a dozen occupants, inflicting over 500 casualties.

Defense forces in the Tauride sector destroyed two important enemy targets - Tarnavske

In the Tavriya sector , enemy losses in manpower  amounted to more than 500 people over the day, and the Ukrainian military  destroyed two important enemy facilities and captured half a dozen occupants.  This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.  

Details

According to him, the enemy stormed Ukrainian military positions 61 times across the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center over the past day, with 43 firefights in the Maryinka sector.

In total, the Russians carried out 38 air strikes (almost all of them in Donetsk region), 97 kamikaze drone strikes, 1102 attacks on our positions, including five more grenades with poisonous substance dropped from UAVs.

The enemy is paying dearly for attempts to attack Ukrainian soil. Thus, the aggressor's total losses in manpower amounted to 503 people yesterday, and in weapons and military equipment - 25 units, not including UAVs. These are 9 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 7 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment

- Tarnavsky wrote.

Also, according to him, 261 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down. 

"In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4 ammunition depots and 2 more important enemy targets," said Tarnavsky. 

Likhovoy on the situation near Vuhledar: under control22.02.24, 13:52 • 250461 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Donetsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02