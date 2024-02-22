Likhovoy on the situation near Vuhledar: under control

The situation near Vuhledar in Donetsk region is under control. This was reported to UNN by Dmytro Lykhovoy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops.

When asked what the situation was near Vuhledar, Lykhoviy replied: "Controlled".

Addendum

Military correspondent Yulia Kiriyenko stated that the situation has deteriorated near the town of Vuhledar in the Kurakhiv sector of Donetsk region and "our forces are at risk of being caught in a tick".

On February 22, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reported that the Russian army had concentrated its activity in the Donetsk region in the Tavria operational area. There, after the losses in Avdiivka, the enemy is regrouping, pulling up reserves and actively using aviation.