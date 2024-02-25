$41.340.03
In the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy lost dozens of vehicles and almost 300 people over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23298 views

Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 Russian troops and dozens of vehicles in the Tauride sector over the last day.

In the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy lost dozens of vehicles and almost 300 people over the last day

In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to fight fierce battles with Russian invaders. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out 32 air and 6 missile strikes and almost 1,000 artillery shellings. However, the aggressor lost 22 pieces of equipment, as well as a UAV; the invaders lost 284 people in manpower. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reports UNN.

Details

In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, our soldiers continue to conduct defensive operations and restrain Russian assault operations.

The aggressor's total losses amounted to 284 people in manpower and 22 units in weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs. In particular, these include 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, and 6 vehicles. Ukraine neutralized or destroyed 212 enemy UAVs of various types. 

- the statement reads.

Four Russian occupants were also captured.

The post notes that over the past day, the Russian army continued to put pressure on Ukrainian defenders and Ukrainian settlements in the Tavria JFO area,  conducting 32 air and 6 missile strikes, 59 combat engagements, 951 artillery shelling and 93 kamikaze drone strikes.

Recall

During the day on February 23, the defense forces in Tavriyske destroyed more than three hundred occupants and several dozen military vehicles. Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this on his Telegram channel.

Lysohor: Invaders lose about 60% of equipment during assault attempts in Luhansk region25.02.24, 11:52 • 22838 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
