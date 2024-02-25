Lysohor: Invaders lose about 60% of equipment during assault attempts in Luhansk region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36614 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 139509 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84866 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 308958 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257120 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198872 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235597 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252602 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158731 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68975 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 139509 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 308958 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 224336 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257120 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24745 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32412 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32100 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85957 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92825 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Lysohor: Invaders lose about 60% of equipment during assault attempts in Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22838 views

The Russian army suffered significant losses - about 60% of its equipment during unsuccessful attempts to storm the Limansko-Kupianske direction of Luhansk region.

Lysohor: Invaders lose about 60% of equipment during assault attempts in Luhansk region

Yesterday, the Russian army fired at the settlements of Bilohorivka and Nadiya in Luhansk region and tried to advance near Terny. According to Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Military Administration, the occupiers are suffering losses in the Liman-Kupyansk sector: an assault group of invaders lost about 60% of their equipment while trying to take the position.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers are suffering significant losses, including in the Liman-Kupyansk sector. When an assault group of invaders tries to take a position, it loses about 60% of its equipment, not to mention personnel. When these figures become critical for the enemy, it takes up to two to three days for them to regroup

 - informs Artem Lysohor.

According to him, the enemy continues to replenish its reserves with refuseniks and former prisoners.

According to the latest reports, the enemy fired artillery and aircraft at a number of localities in Luhansk region.

Yesterday, Russians tried to advance south of Nevske - near Terny. Bilohorivka came under enemy artillery fire. Nadiia was hit from the air.

- the post reads.

Recall

Russian shelling damaged about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, wounding a 44-year-old volunteer.

The Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy drone in Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovs'k regionand another Russian drone damaged a building in Nikopol district.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Thorns
Artem Lisogor
Luhansk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87