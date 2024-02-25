Lysohor: Invaders lose about 60% of equipment during assault attempts in Luhansk region

Yesterday, the Russian army fired at the settlements of Bilohorivka and Nadiya in Luhansk region and tried to advance near Terny. According to Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Military Administration, the occupiers are suffering losses in the Liman-Kupyansk sector: an assault group of invaders lost about 60% of their equipment while trying to take the position.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers are suffering significant losses, including in the Liman-Kupyansk sector. When an assault group of invaders tries to take a position, it loses about 60% of its equipment, not to mention personnel. When these figures become critical for the enemy, it takes up to two to three days for them to regroup - informs Artem Lysohor.

According to him, the enemy continues to replenish its reserves with refuseniks and former prisoners.

According to the latest reports, the enemy fired artillery and aircraft at a number of localities in Luhansk region.

Yesterday, Russians tried to advance south of Nevske - near Terny. Bilohorivka came under enemy artillery fire. Nadiia was hit from the air. - the post reads.

