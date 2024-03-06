Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy enemy command post in Tavria sector and eliminate over half a thousand occupants - Tarnavskyi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25456 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 90974 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60704 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 252504 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218649 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227637 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250827 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156755 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371979 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32427 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 90784 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 252293 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218494 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17046 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25452 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25627 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57569 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64941 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy enemy command post in Tavria sector and eliminate over half a thousand occupants - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28184 views

In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy command post and eliminated over 500 Russian troops.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy enemy command post in Tavria sector and eliminate over half a thousand occupants - Tarnavskyi

 Over the past day, on March 5, the Defense Forces in the Tavriya sector captured an important enemy object - the command post of one of the motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces and eliminated 515 occupants. This was announced by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukrainian troops continue to conduct defensive operations in the Tauride sector. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 33 air strikes, 1 missile strike, 136 kamikaze drone strikes, 1143 attacks and 67 assault actions.

Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line, conducting active operations in designated areas, and consistently destroying the enemy. Total enemy losses in manpower amounted to 515 people (killed and wounded) over the day. 4 more Russian occupants were captured

- said Tarnavsky.

The brigadier general said that the enemy lost 71 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the last day, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 10 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 11 vehicles and 16 units of special equipment. 237 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down. 

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed another important enemy object - the command post of one of the Russian motorized rifle brigades

- said Tarnavsky.

According to him, the destroyed Russian equipment includes 1 multifunctional optoelectronic reconnaissance complex "Ironia", 2 surveillance complexes "Murom-M", 5 units of buggies.

russia loses 1250 servicemen per day06.03.24, 07:47 • 27547 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Telegram
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14