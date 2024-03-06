Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy enemy command post in Tavria sector and eliminate over half a thousand occupants - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, on March 5, the Defense Forces in the Tavriya sector captured an important enemy object - the command post of one of the motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces and eliminated 515 occupants. This was announced by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukrainian troops continue to conduct defensive operations in the Tauride sector. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 33 air strikes, 1 missile strike, 136 kamikaze drone strikes, 1143 attacks and 67 assault actions.

Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line, conducting active operations in designated areas, and consistently destroying the enemy. Total enemy losses in manpower amounted to 515 people (killed and wounded) over the day. 4 more Russian occupants were captured - said Tarnavsky.

The brigadier general said that the enemy lost 71 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the last day, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 10 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 11 vehicles and 16 units of special equipment. 237 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed another important enemy object - the command post of one of the Russian motorized rifle brigades - said Tarnavsky.

According to him, the destroyed Russian equipment includes 1 multifunctional optoelectronic reconnaissance complex "Ironia", 2 surveillance complexes "Murom-M", 5 units of buggies.

russia loses 1250 servicemen per day