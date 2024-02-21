ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100279 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110832 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253361 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174798 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165945 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227488 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

Russian "military commander" who disclosed Russian losses in Avdiivka committed suicide - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27897 views

A Russian occupier and blogger who revealed information about Russia's losses of 16,000 soldiers during the storming of Avdiivka reportedly committed suicide after his associates began to persecute him.

Friends of the Russian occupier and blogger Alexander Morozov reported his suicide. Prior to that, he had published information that the Russians had lost about 16,000 soldiers in the storming of Avdiivka. UNN reports this with reference to the Russian service of Radio Liberty and Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky. 

Details

According to Kazanky, Morozov's associates hounded him and drove him to suicide "simply because he voiced facts inconvenient for them.

On February 18, Morozov published a post in which he reported, citing an unnamed source, that 16,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the battle for Avdiivka between October and February.

In one of his last posts on Telegram, he said that his superiors forced him to delete a post about Russian losses in Avdiivka.

Addendum Addendum

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reported that over the 4 months of active defense in the Avdiivka sector, the total losses of Russian troops amounted to 47,186 people and 364 tanks.

Speaking about the losses of the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers in Avdiivka, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that they were one to seven - the death of one Ukrainian was equal to the death of seven Russians.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
oleksandr-tarnavskyiOleksandr Tarnavskyi
avdiivkaAvdiivka
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

