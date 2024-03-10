$41.340.03
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in Tarnavske sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38288 views

Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 russian occupants and 65 pieces of military equipment in the Tavriya sector over the last day, including 12 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 1 multiple rocket launcher system, said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in Tarnavske sector

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated more than 300 occupants and 65 units of russian military equipment in the Tavria sector. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

A total of 54 combat engagements took place in the operational area of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops over the last day. The enemy carried out 27 air strikes, 153 kamikaze attacks, and 1252 shelling.

Tarnavsky emphasized that Ukrainian defenders are conducting a defensive operation and inflicting significant losses on the russian occupiers.

British Intelligence: Ukraine accelerates construction of defense lines in different parts of the frontline10.03.24, 12:15 • 33540 views

Thus, over the day, the enemy's total losses amounted to 310 people in manpower (killed and wounded), 65 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 12 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 28 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment, etc

- summarized the brigadier general.

It is noted that the Defense Forces neutralized or shot down  312 UAVs of various types. In addition, the military destroyed 4 ammunition depots and 1 invaders' dugout.

The destroyed and damaged enemy equipment includes 1 Pantsyr-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system, 1 Hyacinth self-propelled artillery system, 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS, 2 Murom-M video surveillance systems

- Tarnavsky summarized. 

Recall

Over the past week, russians threw grenades with poisonous asphyxiating and tear gas about 50 times in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

