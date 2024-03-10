British Intelligence: Ukraine accelerates construction of defense lines in different parts of the frontline

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9450 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 24621 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27394 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 177094 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165347 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168269 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216127 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248134 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153921 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371377 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 24621 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 177094 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 146144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165347 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 157529 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1188 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15749 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16692 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20546 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26799 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

British Intelligence: Ukraine accelerates construction of defense lines in different parts of the frontline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33540 views

Ukraine is accelerating the construction of defensive positions, such as anti-tank barriers, trenches, minefields, and strongholds on several frontline areas to reduce the ability of Russian troops to advance and inflict heavy losses in any breakthrough attempts.

British Intelligence: Ukraine accelerates construction of defense lines in different parts of the frontline

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have begun to accelerate the construction of defensive positions in several areas of the frontline. This was reported by UNN with reference to a British intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense.

Details

Ukrainian defensive positions include anti-tank "dragon's teeth" and ditches, infantry trenches, minefields and strongholds, the ministry said.

It is noted that the expansion of defensive lines will reduce the ability of the Russian occupation forces to move forward or use tactical advantages in the current offensive operations.

The establishment of the main defensive positions indicates the exhausting nature of the conflict and means that any attempt to conduct a breakthrough operation is likely to be accompanied by heavy losses

- the intelligence report says.

Fortifications constructed in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors stretch for a considerable distance - Tavria Brigade spokesman06.03.24, 15:04 • 28152 views

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that in 2022-2023, more than 2,000 strongholds, positions and firing positions were built to strengthen the defense borders along the northern, Transnistrian regions and operational borders.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11