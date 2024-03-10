British Intelligence: Ukraine accelerates construction of defense lines in different parts of the frontline

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have begun to accelerate the construction of defensive positions in several areas of the frontline. This was reported by UNN with reference to a British intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense.

Details

Ukrainian defensive positions include anti-tank "dragon's teeth" and ditches, infantry trenches, minefields and strongholds, the ministry said.

It is noted that the expansion of defensive lines will reduce the ability of the Russian occupation forces to move forward or use tactical advantages in the current offensive operations.

The establishment of the main defensive positions indicates the exhausting nature of the conflict and means that any attempt to conduct a breakthrough operation is likely to be accompanied by heavy losses - the intelligence report says.

Fortifications constructed in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors stretch for a considerable distance - Tavria Brigade spokesman

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that in 2022-2023, more than 2,000 strongholds, positions and firing positions were built to strengthen the defense borders along the northern, Transnistrian regions and operational borders.