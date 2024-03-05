Ukrainian Armed Forces hold defense in the Tauride sector, destroy 5 important enemy targets - Tarnavsky

In the Tavriya sector, Ukrainian troops are holding the line, conducting active operations in the designated areas and destroying the occupants. Over the past day, another ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets were destroyed. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the situation in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center remains difficult but under control. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 26 air strikes, 144 strikes by kamikaze drones, and 1175 attacks

There were 51 combat engagements. Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line, conducting active operations in certain areas and destroying the occupiers. - Tarnavsky wrote on social media.

According to Tarnavsky, the total losses of the Russians amounted to: 417 people in manpower (killed and wounded), 2 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 9 artillery systems, 3 multiple launch rocket systems, 1 air defense system, 14 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment. Air defense systems neutralized or shot down 329 UAVs of various types.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 1 more ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets," added Tarnavsky.

