Ukrainian Armed Forces hold defense in the Tauride sector, destroy 5 important enemy targets - Tarnavsky

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25297 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 90269 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60350 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 251686 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218073 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186022 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227512 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250800 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156718 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371974 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32191 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 90270 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 251687 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200413 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218073 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16962 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25385 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25567 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57276 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64656 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces hold defense in the Tauride sector, destroy 5 important enemy targets - Tarnavsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22846 views

While holding the line in the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed five important enemy targets.

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold defense in the Tauride sector, destroy 5 important enemy targets - Tarnavsky

In the Tavriya sector, Ukrainian troops are holding the line, conducting active operations in the designated areas and destroying the occupants. Over the past day, another ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets were destroyed. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the situation in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center remains difficult but under control. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 26 air strikes, 144 strikes by kamikaze drones, and 1175 attacks

There were 51 combat engagements. Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line, conducting active operations in certain areas and destroying the occupiers.

- Tarnavsky wrote on social media.

According to Tarnavsky, the total losses of the Russians amounted to: 417 people in manpower (killed and wounded), 2 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 9 artillery systems, 3 multiple launch rocket systems, 1 air defense system, 14 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment. Air defense systems neutralized or shot down 329 UAVs of various types. 

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 1 more ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets," added Tarnavsky.

Plus 1070 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses05.03.24, 07:47 • 44367 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Armed Forces of Ukraine
