Plus 1070 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 419,020 people, 6657 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/05/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 419,020 (+1070) people,

tanks - 6657 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12688 (+28) units,

artillery systems - 10258 (+48) units,

MLRS - 1007 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 700 (+2) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7863 (+18),

cruise missiles - 1917 (+1),

ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13423 (+49) units,

special equipment - 1630 (+9).

74 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff