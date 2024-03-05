74 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 74 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 66 air strikes, fired 108 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit on the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 7 attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabayivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the vicinity of Andriivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times.

In the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy carried out 1 attack near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault operations.

