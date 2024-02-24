In Donetsk, the Defense Forces destroyed the russian Solntsepok, the occupiers used chemical weapons again - Tarnavskyi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42590 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167219 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98740 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342815 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206099 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240305 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253718 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159854 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372630 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92436 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 167166 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 342749 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235365 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279765 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 492 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29306 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45004 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35862 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102178 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Donetsk, the Defense Forces destroyed the russian Solntsepok, the occupiers used chemical weapons again - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28880 views

Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 Russian servicemen and dozens of military equipment and weapons in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and tactical group over the last day, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.

In Donetsk, the Defense Forces destroyed the russian Solntsepok, the occupiers used chemical weapons again - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, February 23, the Defense Forces in Tavriyske destroyed more than three hundred occupants and several dozen military vehicles. Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this on his Telegram channel, according to UNN .

Details

Over the last day, the enemy conducted 33 air and 3 missile strikes, 99 kamikaze attacks, 61 combat engagements and 1127 attacks, including 3 UAV drops of chemical munitions in the Tavria operational area

- Tarnavsky summarized . 

According to the brigadier general, the enemy's destroyed and damaged equipment includes a Tor surface-to-air missile system and a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Donetsk region; three ATVs in addition to tanks and armored personnel carriers in the Zaporizhzhya sector.

Oleshchuk shows how air defense shoots down russian "shahids" on the anniversary of the russian invasion24.02.24, 13:03 • 30235 views

Total Russian losses amounted to 312 people in manpower and 26 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 3 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 6 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment. 281 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed

- said the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

Recall

Ukrainian hackers obtained the coordinates of Russian surveillance equipment from the general's e-mail, which helped Ukrainian forces destroy the Murom-M.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Tor missile system
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87