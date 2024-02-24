In Donetsk, the Defense Forces destroyed the russian Solntsepok, the occupiers used chemical weapons again - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, February 23, the Defense Forces in Tavriyske destroyed more than three hundred occupants and several dozen military vehicles. Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this on his Telegram channel, according to UNN .

Details

Over the last day, the enemy conducted 33 air and 3 missile strikes, 99 kamikaze attacks, 61 combat engagements and 1127 attacks, including 3 UAV drops of chemical munitions in the Tavria operational area - Tarnavsky summarized .

According to the brigadier general, the enemy's destroyed and damaged equipment includes a Tor surface-to-air missile system and a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Donetsk region; three ATVs in addition to tanks and armored personnel carriers in the Zaporizhzhya sector.

Total Russian losses amounted to 312 people in manpower and 26 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 3 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 6 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment. 281 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed - said the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

Recall

