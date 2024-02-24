Oleshchuk shows how air defense shoots down russian "shahids" on the anniversary of the russian invasion

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk showed the night work of Ukrainian air defense units, which shot down 12 russian "shaheds" last night. Oleshchuk posted the video of the air defense work on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

I am grateful to the defenders of the sky of the "South" Air Command for their excellent combat work on the night of February 24, 2024 - Mykola Oleshchuk signed the video.

Recall

On the night of February 24, 2024, the Russians fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region, three X-59 guided missiles (launched from the territory of the TOT in Kherson region), and 12 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda) at Ukraine.

Air defense shoots down 12 kamikaze drones and 2 missiles, but 1 downed UAV causes destruction in Odesa