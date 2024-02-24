Oleshchuk shows how air defense shoots down russian "shahids" on the anniversary of the russian invasion

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38364 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 147365 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88834 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 318448 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263492 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200818 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236880 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252901 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159024 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372439 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 75488 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 147388 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 318477 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227450 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263510 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25976 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33518 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33112 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 90464 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97253 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Oleshchuk shows how air defense shoots down russian "shahids" on the anniversary of the russian invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30235 views

Ukrainian air defense units shot down 12 Russian Shahid drones and 2 missiles launched during a night attack on February 24, 2024, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Oleshchuk shows how air defense shoots down russian "shahids" on the anniversary of the russian invasion

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk showed the night work of Ukrainian air defense units, which shot down 12 russian "shaheds" last night. Oleshchuk posted the video of the air defense work on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

I am grateful to the defenders of the sky of the "South" Air Command for their excellent combat work on the night of February 24, 2024

- Mykola Oleshchuk signed the video. 

Recall

On the night of February 24, 2024, the Russians fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region, three X-59 guided missiles (launched from the territory of the TOT in Kherson region), and 12 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda) at Ukraine.

Air defense shoots down 12 kamikaze drones and 2 missiles, but 1 downed UAV causes destruction in Odesa24.02.24, 02:34 • 33053 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
Shahed-136
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander
Kherson
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87