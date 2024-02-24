Air defense shoots down 12 kamikaze drones and 2 missiles, but 1 downed UAV causes destruction in Odesa

The air defense system shot down 12 kamikaze drones, but one of the downed drones caused destruction and a fire in Odesa. Also, 2 enemy X-59 missiles were destroyed in Kirovohrad region.

This is reported by the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russia attacked Ukraine again, using Shahed-131/136 drones. The attack was directed from the Black Sea and involved complex maneuvering over populated areas and inland to the central regions.

Air defense units shot down 12 kamikaze drones, 2 of which were destroyed over Mykolaiv region, and 5 over Kirovohrad and Odesa regions.

However, one of the downed drones fell on a residential neighborhood in Odesa, causing destruction and a fire. As a result, one apartment was completely destroyed. Its owner was killed, and rescuers pulled his seriously injured wife from the rubble. Two other residents of the neighboring apartment were hospitalized with burns and other injuries.

Add

The russian army also used X-59 guided missiles from a tactical aircraft during the attack, which were destroyed by air defense in Kirovohrad region.

The information about the plane is being investigated.

Three women were seriously injured in the russian attack on Odesa, which also killed one man