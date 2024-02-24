Three women were seriously injured in the russian attack on Odesa, which also killed one man

Consequences of the latest attack by russian forces in Odesa: three wounded in serious condition. The fire has been extinguished, but the rubble is still being cleared.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the russian attack on Odesa, three women are now in serious condition.

The victims include a woman born in 1962 with 70% burns to her body and severe burn shock, and her daughter born in 1993 with severe burns to 10% of her body surface and numerous bone fractures.

Another victim, a 72-year-old woman who had been under the rubble for almost two hours, suffered thermal burns on 40% of her body surface and fractures of her limbs.

Add

The fire was extinguished, but the debris is still being cleared and the body of the deceased man is being unblocked.

Strike on Odesa: casualties increase: one killed and three wounded