Strike on Odesa: casualties increase: one killed and three wounded

In Odesa, another victim in serious condition was rescued from the rubble after being trapped under the ruins for two hours. There is also one dead man.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

In Odesa, rescuers managed to pull another victim from the rubble. The woman, who had been trapped under the rubble for about two hours, was in serious condition.

One man has also been reported dead. His body is currently being unblocked from the rubble as part of rescue operations.

The search operation is ongoing.

Recall

For the second night in a row, Russia attacks Odesa region with attack drones. The Russian shelling resulted in the destruction of a residential building and a fire.

