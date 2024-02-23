Strike on Odesa: casualties increase: one killed and three wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42397 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 166328 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 341791 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279081 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205821 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 240122 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253683 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159807 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372618 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91702 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 166269 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341717 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279029 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 196 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29152 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44443 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35735 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101634 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Strike on Odesa: casualties increase: one killed and three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29048 views

In Odesa, another victim was rescued from the rubble in serious condition after being trapped under the rubble for two hours, and one man was killed by Russian shelling that destroyed a residential building.

Strike on Odesa: casualties increase: one killed and three wounded

In Odesa, another victim in serious condition was rescued from the rubble after being trapped under the ruins for two hours. There is also one dead man.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

In Odesa, rescuers managed to pull another victim from the rubble. The woman, who had been trapped under the rubble for about two hours, was in serious condition.

One man has also been reported dead. His body is currently being unblocked from the rubble as part of rescue operations.

The search operation is ongoing.

Recall

For the second night in a row, Russia attacks Odesa region with attack drones. The Russian shelling resulted in the destruction of a residential building and a fire.

Residential building destroyed in Odesa as a result of shelling, 2 people wounded23.02.24, 22:52 • 31840 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Odesa
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87