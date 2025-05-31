Two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strike: details
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones, wounding a man and a woman. Houses, outbuildings and a gas pipeline were damaged, and fires broke out.
Two people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's strikes on Nikopol region in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the aggressor attacked Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones.
He dropped ammunition from a UAV. He attacked the district center, Marganetska and Pokrovska communities. A 42-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were injured
He also reported that two fires occurred as a result of the attack.
"Rescuers put out the fire. An apartment building, 2 private houses and the same number of buildings that were not in use, a garage, 4 outbuildings, a gas pipeline were damaged," - said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.
Recall
On the eve, Russian troops attacked with a drone a fire station in Nikopol, damaging the building and a fire truck. Ten minutes later, the enemy launched another attack on the administrative building.
