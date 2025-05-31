Two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strike: details

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2340 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 26659 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 76822 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 80681 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 78084 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 118708 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 107908 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 61544 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33979 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31096 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news

russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine with strategic aviation - National Security and Defense Council

May 30, 10:03 PM • 11056 views

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

May 30, 11:38 PM • 13112 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

02:31 AM • 12233 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

03:06 AM • 5694 views

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

03:26 AM • 11430 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 69547 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 90930 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 101470 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 118708 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 107908 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 35143 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 70443 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 59451 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 134373 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 125905 views
Actual

Truth Social

Facebook

The New York Times

Telegram

Hryvnia

Two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strike: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones, wounding a man and a woman. Houses, outbuildings and a gas pipeline were damaged, and fires broke out.

Two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strike: details

Two people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's strikes on Nikopol region in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the aggressor attacked Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones.

He dropped ammunition from a UAV. He attacked the district center, Marganetska and Pokrovska communities. A 42-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were injured

- said Lysak.

He also reported that two fires occurred as a result of the attack.

"Rescuers put out the fire. An apartment building, 2 private houses and the same number of buildings that were not in use, a garage, 4 outbuildings, a gas pipeline were damaged," - said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On the eve, Russian troops attacked with a drone a fire station in Nikopol, damaging the building and a fire truck. Ten minutes later, the enemy launched another attack on the administrative building.

Russian attack on Kherson: a 66-year-old man died31.05.25, 07:44 • 1780 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$62.80
Bitcoin
$103,558.00
S&P 500
$5,897.76
Tesla
$350.00
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,319.01
Ethereum
$2,513.12