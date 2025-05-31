Social protection of conscripts: what the government's draft law envisages

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to amend the legislation on social protection of servicemen of basic military service and members of their families. This was reported by the government's representative in the parliament Taras Melnychuk, informs UNN.

According to him, the relevant draft law proposes to regulate the issue of social protection of conscripts and basic military service, as well as members of their families, by amending the Code of Labor Laws of Ukraine.

In particular, the document provides for the exclusion from the law "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families" of provisions on the grounds for dismissal from military service and on granting the right to persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from performing conscript military service to perform alternative (non-military) service, as not belonging to the subject of legal regulation of this law.

In addition, the draft law provides for:

introduction of a six-day working week with one day off for cadets and students of higher military educational institutions, military training units of higher education institutions, and vocational pre-higher military education institutions;

granting leave to servicemen after release from captivity in a special period from the moment of the announcement of mobilization until the introduction of martial law or until a decision is made on demobilization, and during martial law.

