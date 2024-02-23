Residential building destroyed in Odesa as a result of shelling, 2 people wounded

In Odesa, a residential building was destroyed by enemy shelling and caught fire. Two people were injured. Rescue services are working at the scene.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

russian forces continue to attack Odesa region with attack drones.

In the evening, a tragedy occurred in Odesa as a result of enemy shelling, where a residential building was destroyed and subsequently caught fire.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured in the attack. The wounded were immediately hospitalized in serious condition.

It is noted that there may be people under the rubble.

All relevant rescue and medical services are currently working at the scene.

Large-scale fire in Odesa covers 500 square meters: there are dead