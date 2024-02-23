Large-scale fire in Odesa covers 500 square meters: there are dead

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36213 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 137587 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83896 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 306508 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255488 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198402 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235286 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252526 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158646 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372343 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 67254 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 137587 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 306508 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223536 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255488 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24413 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31794 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 84737 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 91637 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Large-scale fire in Odesa covers 500 square meters: there are dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38985 views

A fire broke out at a factory in Odesa during enemy shelling, covering an area of 500 square meters, killing people. Rescuers continue search and rescue operations.

Large-scale fire in Odesa covers 500 square meters: there are dead

Fire in Odesa covers 500 square meters, there are victims. A search and rescue operation is underway. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Odesa, rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack that occurred in the city's coastal zone.

The building of the enterprise suffered significant damage, and the result was a fire that covered an area of 500 square meters.

According to the data, information on the amount of losses is being clarified.

During the elimination of the fire, the rescuers found the bodies of 3 dead people.

Add

The search and rescue operation is currently underway, involving 34 rescuers and 8 fire trucks.

russian attack in Odesa: two more victims found under the rubble, total death toll at 323.02.24, 05:49 • 127319 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarUNN-Odesa
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02