Large-scale fire in Odesa covers 500 square meters: there are dead

Fire in Odesa covers 500 square meters, there are victims. A search and rescue operation is underway. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In Odesa, rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack that occurred in the city's coastal zone.

The building of the enterprise suffered significant damage, and the result was a fire that covered an area of 500 square meters.

According to the data, information on the amount of losses is being clarified.

During the elimination of the fire, the rescuers found the bodies of 3 dead people.

The search and rescue operation is currently underway, involving 34 rescuers and 8 fire trucks.

