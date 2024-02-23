russian attack in Odesa: two more victims found under the rubble, total death toll at 3
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were killed as a result of enemy shelling in Odesa, the bodies of two more victims were found under the rubble during search and rescue operations.
As a result of an enemy attack in Odesa, two more dead were found under the rubble. This was reported by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The bodies of two more dead people were found under the rubble of the company's building in the coastal zone of Odesa.
A total of 3 people lost their lives as a result of the enemy attack.
The search has been completed, and disassembly and shedding work has begun.
