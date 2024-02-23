russian attack in Odesa: two more victims found under the rubble, total death toll at 3

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40358 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 156827 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93560 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 330052 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271238 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203258 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238433 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253266 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159369 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 133229 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101761 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37625 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82172 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 83644 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 156855 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 330085 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271256 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27546 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 38676 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34433 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96089 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 102762 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russian attack in Odesa: two more victims found under the rubble, total death toll at 3

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 127319 views

Three people were killed as a result of enemy shelling in Odesa, the bodies of two more victims were found under the rubble during search and rescue operations.

russian attack in Odesa: two more victims found under the rubble, total death toll at 3

As a result of an enemy attack in Odesa, two more dead were found under the rubble. This was reported by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The bodies of two more dead people were found under the rubble of the company's building in the coastal zone of Odesa.

A total of 3 people lost their lives as a result of the enemy attack.

The search has been completed, and disassembly and shedding work has begun.

Consequences of an enemy attack in Odesa: one person saved and one killed
23.02.24, 02:48

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
