Consequences of an enemy attack in Odesa: one person saved and one killed

In Odesa, hostile attacks caused destruction and a fire at an enterprise building. One person was rescued and another died. Rescuers are looking for possible victims. This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, russia attacked Odesa with hostile Shahed-131/136 drones. In addition, tactical and strategic aircraft in the Black Sea were fired X-31P and X-22 missiles, but they lost their combat capability in the air.

The air defense forces managed to shoot down 9 kamikaze drones, but one of them crashed into a building in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing destruction and fire.

A security guard was rescued from the damaged building and was not injured.

One person died as a result of this incident.

Rescuers continue to conduct a search and rescue operation, as it has been previously indicated that there may be more people inside.

