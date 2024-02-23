$41.340.03
Consequences of an enemy attack in Odesa: one person saved and one killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30773 views

Rescuers in Odesa are searching for possible victims after a kamikaze drone crashed into a business building in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing destruction and a fire. One person died and another was rescued.

Consequences of an enemy attack in Odesa: one person saved and one killed

In Odesa, hostile attacks caused destruction and a fire at an enterprise building. One person was rescued and another died. Rescuers are looking for possible victims. This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, russia attacked Odesa with hostile Shahed-131/136 drones. In addition, tactical and strategic aircraft in the Black Sea were fired X-31P and X-22 missiles, but they lost their combat capability in the air.

The air defense forces managed to shoot down 9 kamikaze drones, but one of them crashed into a building in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing destruction and fire.

A security guard was rescued from the damaged building and was not injured.

One person died as a result of this incident.

Add

Rescuers continue to conduct a search and rescue operation, as it has been previously indicated that there may be more people inside.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Black Sea
Ukraine
Odesa
