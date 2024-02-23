Consequences of an enemy attack in Odesa: one person saved and one killed
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers in Odesa are searching for possible victims after a kamikaze drone crashed into a business building in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing destruction and a fire. One person died and another was rescued.
Details
Today, russia attacked Odesa with hostile Shahed-131/136 drones. In addition, tactical and strategic aircraft in the Black Sea were fired X-31P and X-22 missiles, but they lost their combat capability in the air.
The air defense forces managed to shoot down 9 kamikaze drones, but one of them crashed into a building in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing destruction and fire.
A security guard was rescued from the damaged building and was not injured.
One person died as a result of this incident.
Add
Rescuers continue to conduct a search and rescue operation, as it has been previously indicated that there may be more people inside.
