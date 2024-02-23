Fire in Odesa: russia attacks a civilian infrastructure facility
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attack on a civilian facility in Odesa resulted in a fire and casualties, the details of which are still being investigated.
After an enemy drone attack in Odesa, a fire broke out at a civilian facility. There are victims, information about which is being clarified.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
As a result of a russian drone attack, a fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in Odesa. There is information about the injured people. The data and number are being clarified. All relevant services are working at the scene.
