Fire in Odesa: russia attacks a civilian infrastructure facility

After an enemy drone attack in Odesa, a fire broke out at a civilian facility. There are victims, information about which is being clarified.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

As a result of a russian drone attack, a fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in Odesa. There is information about the injured people. The data and number are being clarified. All relevant services are working at the scene. - Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration

