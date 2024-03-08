russians are increasing the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20421 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 69213 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49615 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 226768 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201129 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180057 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223695 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249878 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155695 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371772 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13567 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22286 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22706 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44632 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52269 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians are increasing the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29487 views

The russian occupation forces in Ukraine increased the pace of their operations, but failed to achieve specific operational and tactical goals, achieving only minor successes in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

russians are increasing the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

The russian occupation forces in Ukraine are trying to increase the pace of their operations, but so far they have failed to achieve specific operational and tactical goals. Colonel Ants Kiviselg, the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, said this, according to ERR, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, so far the activity of russian forces has been gradually decreasing, but over the past week it has begun to pick up again, especially with regard to the ground forces.

russia focused its attention on identifying possible weaknesses in Ukraine's defense, primarily on the Luhansk (Kupyansk-Kreminna-Svatove) and Donetsk (Bakhmut and Avdiivka) directions.

Orikhivske direction becomes "hot" - Lykhoviy07.03.24, 12:49 • 22147 views

It is noted that in the Kupyansk district of the russian federation is likely to seek control over a section of the Oskil River and a section of the Zherebets River in the direction of Lyman.

Although the russian Armed Forces retain the initiative along the entire front line, there was very little advance towards Luhansk during the week, and russia did not reach the aforementioned river frontiers

 ," said the head of the Intelligence Center.

At the same time in Donetsk region, the occupiers made small gains in the west and southwest

Addendum

As for the south of Ukraine, according to the head of the Estonian Defense Forces intelligence center, the activity of hostilities was lower there.

It is noted that the occupiers continue to try to advance in the direction of Robotyno and Verbove, and on the left bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the bridgeheads established there and resist the attacks of russian forces.

Recall

Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, assured that Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region is under effective fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Estonian Defence Forces
Dnipro
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
ZAZ Tavria
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Luhansk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk
