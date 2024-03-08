russians are increasing the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

The russian occupation forces in Ukraine are trying to increase the pace of their operations, but so far they have failed to achieve specific operational and tactical goals. Colonel Ants Kiviselg, the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, said this, according to ERR, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, so far the activity of russian forces has been gradually decreasing, but over the past week it has begun to pick up again, especially with regard to the ground forces.

russia focused its attention on identifying possible weaknesses in Ukraine's defense, primarily on the Luhansk (Kupyansk-Kreminna-Svatove) and Donetsk (Bakhmut and Avdiivka) directions.

It is noted that in the Kupyansk district of the russian federation is likely to seek control over a section of the Oskil River and a section of the Zherebets River in the direction of Lyman.

Although the russian Armed Forces retain the initiative along the entire front line, there was very little advance towards Luhansk during the week, and russia did not reach the aforementioned river frontiers ," said the head of the Intelligence Center.

At the same time in Donetsk region, the occupiers made small gains in the west and southwest

Addendum

As for the south of Ukraine, according to the head of the Estonian Defense Forces intelligence center, the activity of hostilities was lower there.

It is noted that the occupiers continue to try to advance in the direction of Robotyno and Verbove, and on the left bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the bridgeheads established there and resist the attacks of russian forces.

Recall

Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, assured that Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region is under effective fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.