Orikhivske direction becomes "hot" - Lykhoviy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22147 views

Orikhivske direction is becoming a "hot spot" where Russians are trying to "cut off" the Robotynskyi ledge - 16 hostile attacks were recorded there yesterday.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria separate military unit, the Orikhivske direction is becoming "hot". Russians are trying to "cut off" the Robotynsky ledge.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .  

The operational situation in our sector remains difficult but under control. We use such a wording as the situation is stabilizing... I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Orikhivske is becoming a hotspot in our area of responsibility, where the enemy is trying to "cut off" the Robotyn salient...

- Lykhovoy said.

He noted that 16 enemy attacks were registered there yesterday west of Verbove village and near Robotyne village.

This is where the enemy is developing activity similar to what it tried to do there in mid-February and was stopped. Now he is making some new offensive attempts there

- Likhovoy said.  

Earlier, Lykhovoy said that the Russian army is facing losses in its attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotyn salient. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

