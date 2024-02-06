russians conducted more than 70 attacks in the Tauride sector over the last day: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed almost 500 occupants

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted more than 70 attacks in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Task Force yesterday, the enemy carried out 21 air strikes, conducted 73 assault operations and made 732 artillery attacks - Tarnavsky summarized .

He emphasized that Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas.

Addendum

The brigadier general also spoke about Russian losses in the Tauride sector. According to him, the Defense Forces eliminated almost 500 occupants and about 200 Russian drones.

The total enemy losses over the past day amounted to 483 people and 34 pieces of military equipment (excluding UAVs), including 5 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 7 vehicles and 5 pieces of special equipment. Among the destroyed weapons of the Russians are 3 Harpy electronic warfare stations. Also, our soldiers hit and destroyed 1 ammunition depot - said the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

Recall

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, said that the russian occupants have increased artillery pressure on Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

According to him, enemy shelling around these settlements is almost round-the-clock.