Situation in the north of Avdiivka deteriorates: occupants attack from all directions

The situation in the north of Avdiivka is tense. The enemy forces are actively attacking from all directions, using a variety of tactics. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The situation in Avdiivka continues to deteriorate. russians are focusing on consolidating and manning the old part of the city and the dacha settlement near the Avdiivka coke plant.

In addition, the occupiers are trying to take key positions, including the bridge over the railroad.

On most fronts, fighting is still ongoing. In some positions, the Defense Forces managed to repel attacks, but somewhere the enemy managed to advance.

An accurate picture of the developments will emerge only in the coming days.

