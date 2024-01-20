Russians are focusing their offensive on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, attacking with almost no equipment - Tavrianskyi sector spokesman

Russian occupants focused on assaulting Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Mariinka sector. The enemy is mainly attacking with infantry without using armored vehicles. This was reported by the speaker of the Tauride Defense Forces Oleksandr Stupun during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

The enemy is focusing assault and offensive actions on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka. Novomykhailivka is in the Mariinka sector, in the Novomykhailivka direction. And these are mostly infantry attacks with almost no armored vehicles involved - Stupun said.

Details

He emphasized that yesterday the Russian occupiers did not launch a single air strike, although before that the Russians had been actively using aviation for a week. Also yesterday, according to Stupun, the enemy launched three missile strikes from S-300 air defense systems in Donetsk region and continues to actively use artillery.

He also said that the enemy made 592 artillery attacks and launched three missile attacks in the Tavria operational area yesterday.

"It's quite a lot, because he mostly uses missiles not near the contact line, but a little further to the rear. But yesterday he used them, let's say, quite close to the combat line," the spokesman added.

Recall

Earlier, Stupun reportedthat the Russians now have a new task. They aim to capture the village of Novomykhailivka in the Marinka urban community in Donetsk region.