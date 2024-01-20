Russians are focusing their offensive on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, attacking with almost no equipment - Tavrianskyi sector spokesman

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Russians are focusing their offensive on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, attacking with almost no equipment - Tavrianskyi sector spokesman

Russians are focusing their offensive on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, attacking with almost no equipment - Tavrianskyi sector spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops focused their attacks on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, using mostly infantry with minimal use of armored vehicles.

Russian occupants focused on assaulting Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Mariinka sector. The enemy is mainly attacking with infantry without using armored vehicles. This was reported by the speaker of the Tauride Defense Forces Oleksandr Stupun during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

The enemy is focusing assault and offensive actions on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka. Novomykhailivka is in the Mariinka sector, in the Novomykhailivka direction. And these are mostly infantry attacks with almost no armored vehicles involved

- Stupun said.

Details

He emphasized that yesterday the Russian occupiers did not launch a single air strike, although before that the Russians had been actively using aviation for a week. Also yesterday, according to Stupun, the enemy launched three missile strikes from S-300 air defense systems in Donetsk region and continues to actively use artillery.

He also said that the enemy made 592 artillery attacks and launched three missile attacks in the Tavria operational area yesterday.

"It's quite a lot, because he mostly uses missiles not near the contact line, but a little further to the rear. But yesterday he used them, let's say, quite close to the combat line," the spokesman added.

Recall

Earlier, Stupun reportedthat the Russians now have a new task. They aim to capture the village of Novomykhailivka in the Marinka urban community in Donetsk region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

