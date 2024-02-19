Tanks, air defense and artillery: over 350 units of Russian military equipment destroyed by the "Army of Drones" in a week

Over the past week, the drones of the "Army of Drones" have hit more than 350 pieces of Russian equipment. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, over the past week , the strike units of the "Army of Drones" hit:

- 121 armored combat vehicles;

- 46 tanks;

-12 self-propelled artillery systems;

- 63 cannons;

- air defense units;

- 89 trucks/special vehicles;

- 10 units of radio equipment;

- 219 strongholds;

- 10 ammunition and fuel depots;

- 10 mortars/anti-tank guns/machine guns;

- 3 multiple rocket launchers;

- 168 occupants.

Addendum

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video confirmation of each defeat.

Recall

Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a mobile launcher and storage containers for Russian Zala and Lantset drones spotted in the southern direction.