Border guards destroy enemy "Murom-P" in Kharkiv region

Border guards of the Steel Frontier destroyed an enemy Murom-P in the Kharkiv region. This is the seventh long-range visual surveillance complex on their "account". This was reported by the State Border Guard Service in Telegram, according to UNN.

It is noted that it became the seventh video thermal imaging system destroyed by the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment since the beginning of this year.

Border guards of the "Steel Kordon" offensive guard brigade in the Kharkiv sector destroyed an enemy ammunition depot.