"It is caused by the geographical location": Ihnat explains why it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on the approach to Odesa

Due to the specific geographical location of Odesa, air defense is not always able to intercept all enemy drones and missiles. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"18 attack UAVs were destroyed out of 22. Air Force anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups were used. Unfortunately, it is not possible to destroy all the drones that Russia attacks from the south. In particular, they strike from the occupied Crimea, as well as from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk. This time, it was Balaklava, where the drones were launched from," Ihnat said.

He noted that, unfortunately, there were some hits in the civilian sector in Odesa region.

Odesa, I want to emphasize once again, is located on the Black Sea coast, a densely populated city that is actually on the edge of the coast, with large buildings and infrastructure. Therefore, the location of air defense in the Odesa region is designed in such a way that it is not always possible to intercept both drones and missiles on the outskirts of the city itself. This is due to its geographical location - said the spokesman.

The enemy used insidious tactics, attacking Odesa at night with "shaheds", maneuvering drones between residential and industrial areas, and striking a recreational facility.