In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"It is caused by the geographical location": Ihnat explains why it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on the approach to Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

Due to Odesa's location on the Black Sea coast, it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on approach to the city.

"It is caused by the geographical location": Ihnat explains why it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on the approach to Odesa

Due to the specific geographical location of Odesa, air defense is not always able to intercept all enemy drones and missiles. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"18 attack UAVs were destroyed out of 22. Air Force anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups were used. Unfortunately, it is not possible to destroy all the drones that Russia attacks from the south. In particular, they strike from the occupied Crimea, as well as from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk. This time, it was Balaklava, where the drones were launched from," Ihnat said.

He noted that, unfortunately, there were some hits in the civilian sector in Odesa region.

Odesa, I want to emphasize once again, is located on the Black Sea coast, a densely populated city that is actually on the edge of the coast, with large buildings and infrastructure. Therefore, the location of air defense in the Odesa region is designed in such a way that it is not always possible to intercept both drones and missiles on the outskirts of the city itself. This is due to its geographical location

- said the spokesman.

The enemy used insidious tactics, attacking Odesa at night with "shaheds", maneuvering drones between residential and industrial areas, and striking a recreational facility.

