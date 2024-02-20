Zaporizhzhya region suffered 435 hostile attacks, two killed

Zaporizhzhya region suffered 435 attacks by Russian troops over the past day, two people were killed, the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The occupants struck 435 times at 19 localities. Two local residents were killed as a result of the Russian military strike on Prymorske and Lisne - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 73 enemy drones attacked Shyroke, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Okhotnyche and Robotyne. The militants also fired 48 MLRS at Shyroke, Lyubytske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, he added.

According to Fedorov, 314 artillery shellings took place on the territory of Gulyapol, Orikhov, Rivne, Levadne, Pyatikhatki, Plavni, Prymorske and other towns and villages on the line of fire.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

