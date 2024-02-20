Russia attacked with missiles and drones at night: the Air Force shot down all 23 "shahedis" launched

On the night of February 20, Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 of the 23 attack drones launched by Russia. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that at night, the Russians attacked with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod region), an X-31 guided missile (Zaporizhzhia region) and 23 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, all 23 "shahids" were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. the Air Force said in a statement.

