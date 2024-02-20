Russia attacked with missiles and drones at night: the Air Force shot down all 23 "shahedis" launched

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87911 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108807 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151597 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251520 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174439 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165659 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226526 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36129 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70309 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38186 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31699 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251520 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212492 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238213 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224966 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87911 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64230 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70309 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113156 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114041 views
Russia attacked with missiles and drones at night: the Air Force shot down all 23 "shahedis" launched

Kyiv

 • 31923 views

The Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down all 23 attack drones launched by Russia on the night of February 20.

On the night of February 20, Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 of the 23 attack drones launched by Russia. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that at night, the Russians attacked with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod region), an X-31 guided missile (Zaporizhzhia region) and 23 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, all 23 "shahids" were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

the Air Force said in a statement.

Ukrainian aviation strikes at 10 enemy concentration areas - General Staff

Lilia Podolyak

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising