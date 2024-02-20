Ukrainian aviation strikes at 10 enemy concentration areas - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian aviation struck 10 enemy troop concentrations, a command center and 10 anti-aircraft systems, air defense destroyed 23 Iranian drones, and missile units destroyed a command center, 4 ammunition depots and 5 artillery pieces.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 control center and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
Ukraine's air defense forces also destroyed 23 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.
Missile troops struck at 1 control center, 4 ammunition depots and 5 enemy artillery pieces.
