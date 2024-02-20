Ukrainian aviation strikes at 10 enemy concentration areas - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 control center and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Ukraine's air defense forces also destroyed 23 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Missile troops struck at 1 control center, 4 ammunition depots and 5 enemy artillery pieces.

