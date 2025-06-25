"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky today on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, where both leaders are, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"We’ll discuss the obvious. We’ll discuss his difficulties. He’s got a little difficulty. Zelenskyy, he’s a nice guy. I mean, I’m going to meet him today. I don’t know. I assume we’re going to be discussing Ukraine," Trump said in response to a question about his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Trump also added: "I have spoken to Putin a lot, and he actually was very nice."

