Zelenskyy and Trump to meet at NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday, the Ukrainian President's office confirmed in comments to the media, UNN writes, citing Le Monde.

Details

"The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Donald Trump will take place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague," a source in the Ukrainian president's office confirmed to AFP.

Both leaders are expected to make brief statements before the meeting, scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, the source said.

Addition

The American president said on the plane to the Netherlands that he would "probably" meet with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Trump said he would "probably" meet with Zelensky at the NATO summit

Earlier, Politico indicated that US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday during the NATO summit.