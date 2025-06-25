$41.790.08
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
08:58 AM • 3802 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
08:45 AM • 10596 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 11104 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 38142 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM • 81186 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 88385 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM • 108732 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120262 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122046 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 91484 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Zelenskyy and Trump to meet at NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday - media

Kyiv • UNN

 3202 views

The meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, is scheduled for Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. local time. It will take place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, where the leaders will make brief statements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday, the Ukrainian President's office confirmed in comments to the media, UNN writes, citing Le Monde.

Details

"The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Donald Trump will take place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague," a source in the Ukrainian president's office confirmed to AFP.

Both leaders are expected to make brief statements before the meeting, scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, the source said.

Addition

The American president said on the plane to the Netherlands that he would "probably" meet with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Trump said he would "probably" meet with Zelensky at the NATO summit24.06.25, 17:06 • 4142 views

Earlier, Politico indicated that US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday during the NATO summit.

