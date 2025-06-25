The humanitarian agreements reached during the previous round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are coming to an end. The next step will be to agree on dates for a possible continuation of the dialogue.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Russian media reports, writes UNN.

No, the implementation of those humanitarian agreements that were reached during the second round is now coming to an end. After that, it will be time to decide on the dates for the extension - said Putin's spokesman.

Addition

Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is not seeking the capitulation of Ukraine, but insists on recognizing "realities on the ground." He also cynically called the situation in Ukraine a "tragedy through the fault of the West" and expressed the opinion that "where the foot of a Russian soldier steps, it is ours", meaning that all of Ukraine is "ours", that is, "Russian".