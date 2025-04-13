Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Central Europe: countries close borders to contain the virus

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14886 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13076 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18521 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28004 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60054 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56917 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33354 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59454 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106469 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165227 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
11:16 AM • 14886 views

08:09 AM • 47973 views

07:15 AM • 60054 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20824 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20423 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22120 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24088 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26735 views
Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Central Europe: countries close borders to contain the virus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11548 views

Hungary and Slovakia are suffering from foot-and-mouth disease, which has led to the closure of borders with neighboring countries. Authorities are trying to contain the spread of the disease among livestock.

Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Central Europe: countries close borders to contain the virus

In Central European countries, the fight against the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease among cattle continues, which led to the mass destruction of animals and the closure of borders to contain the spread of the virus.

This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, the first infection was recorded in early March on a Hungarian cattle farm. Two weeks later, the virus spread to farms in neighboring Slovakia, the first outbreak of the disease in both countries in the last 50 years.

Authorities are working to contain the spread of the disease. Foot and mouth disease primarily affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and deer, and leads to fever and blisters in the mouth and on the hooves. The virus spreads through contact between animals, on surfaces such as clothing, skin and vehicles, or by wind. It poses a minor hazard to humans.

On Friday, Hungarian authorities continued to conduct operations aimed at stopping the spread of the disease and disinfecting affected farms and vehicles in the region. At the entrances and exits of towns and villages throughout the region, mats soaked in a powerful disinfectant were placed to destroy virus molecules that could stick to tires - although many of these mats quickly dried out and were partially swept off the road by passing vehicles.

Foot-and-mouth disease epidemic: Hungary and Slovakia are destroying thousands of animals due to the outbreak of the disease28.03.25, 18:48 • 26324 views

This week, the Slovak government, citing insufficient containment measures by Hungary, closed 16 joint borders and one border with Austria, all of which are less busy so that authorities can focus on conducting border checks at major border crossing points.

Last week, Austria, where no cases were recorded, closed 23 border crossing points with Hungary and Slovakia. The authorities of the Czech Republic, relatively distant from the Hungarian and Slovak farms where the disease was detected, introduced disinfection measures at all five border crossings used by trucks entering the country.

Jiří Černý, associate professor at the Czech University of Natural Sciences in Prague, said that the most significant risk of infection is "through contaminated human objects" such as "tires and cars, shoe soles, and through contaminated food."

Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Výborný said that restrictions could be lifted 30 days after the last farm animal infected with foot-and-mouth disease is slaughtered in Slovakia.

No new cases of the disease have been detected in Hungary this week, and the cleaning of the last infected farms is likely to be completed on Saturday.

H5N1 avian influenza can spread between animals and humans without obvious signs - study14.02.25, 12:12 • 25005 views

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that an investigation into the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease was launched in Hungary, suspecting the unnatural origin of the virus. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Austria
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Hungary
