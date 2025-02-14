H5N1 avian influenza can spread between animals and humans without obvious signs - study

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6137 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117610 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101099 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153472 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110196 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88486 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55708 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84741 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44370 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153464 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144111 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176447 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84741 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134296 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136201 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164449 views
H5N1 avian influenza can spread between animals and humans without obvious signs - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24808 views

The CDC has identified cases of H5N1 infection in three veterinarians who worked with cows. The study shows that the virus can spread asymptomatically, bypassing surveillance systems.

A study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified cases of H5N1 avian influenza among three veterinarians working with cows. This discovery was an important signal that the virus can spread among animals and humans without obvious signs of infection, which calls into question the effectiveness of existing viral disease surveillance systems. This was reported by Ars TechnicaUNN wrote.

Details 

According to the study, three veterinarians who work with cows have previously been diagnosed with H5 avian influenza.

The results may not seem surprising given the large-scale and ongoing outbreak of H5N1 among dairy farms in the United States, which has affected 968 herds in 16 states and resulted in 41 dairy farm workers becoming infected. However, it is noteworthy that none of the three veterinarians knew they were infected, and none of them had worked with cows that were infected or likely to be  infected with H5N1. In fact, one of the veterinarians had only worked in Georgia and South Carolina, two states that had never reported cases of H5N1 infection in humans or dairy cows.

The study's findings suggest that the virus can spread silently among animals and humans, and that surveillance systems are missing cases of infection, both of which have long been concerns among health experts.

Egg prices in the US break records due to bird flu04.02.25, 18:28 • 26919 views

"These results indicate the possible benefit of systematic surveillance to rapidly detect HPAI A(H5) virus in dairy cattle, milk, and people in contact with livestock to ensure proper risk assessment," the study authors, led by CDC scientists, concluded.

The study was conducted in September. Veterinarians were gathered at a face-to-face veterinary conference, where they donated blood samples and reported livestock exposures over the previous three months. A total of 150 livestock veterinarians participated in the study, 143 from the United States and seven from Canada.

Blood tests showed that three veterinarians, 2%, had antibodies to H5 influenza viruses, indicating recent infection. All three were from the United States (Canada has not detected bird flu in any cows). None of the three veterinarians reported any respiratory infection, flu-like symptoms, or conjunctivitis, which is a common symptom among documented H5N1 cases in dairy farm workers. 

Since September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has developed a national milk testing strategy to rapidly detect the avian influenza virus in large quantities of milk. The surveillance strategy has led to the recent discovery of a second case of H5N1 avian influenza spreading from wild birds to cows, affecting several herds in Nevada and at least one dairy worker.

Cows infected with a new strain of avian influenza D1.1 in the United States06.02.25, 11:45 • 27245 views

Alina Volianska

HealthNews of the World
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

