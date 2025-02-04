Egg prices in the US break records due to bird flu

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 28302 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68113 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102965 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124407 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102468 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130174 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103566 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113313 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116915 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106904 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103477 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94162 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112921 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107374 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 28302 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163023 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153088 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1660 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8951 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107368 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138705 views
Egg prices in the US break records due to bird flu

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26920 views

Egg prices in the United States have risen 7-fold in two years due to bird flu, which has killed 104 million laying hens. The largest grocery chains impose restrictions on the purchase of eggs due to the shortage.

The United States has seen a record increase in egg prices due to the spread of bird flu, which has killed millions of laying hens. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Egg prices in the United States are reportedly breaking record after record as bird flu spreads across the country, killing millions of chickens. A tray of large eggs in the Midwest now costs an average of $7.08 wholesale, about seven times the price just two years ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the farmers' group United Egg Producers, about 104 million laying hens have died since the outbreak began in 2022, and 29 million have died since October. This has led to shortages in grocery stores, while shoppers just keep buying more.

In New York City, egg prices have reached $11.99 for a tray of eggs from cage-free hens at Whole Foods Inc. The national retailer has set a three-carton egg purchase limit for customers.

In Chicago, grocery stores such as Aldi, Fresh Thyme and Mariano's, a chain owned by Kroger Co. have limited egg purchases to two cartons. Mariano's posted notices on the doors indicating a shortage of eggs, although Kroger does not have a nationwide purchase limit.

Estonia to ban keeping chickens in cages13.01.25, 15:20 • 21645 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
new-york-cityNew York City
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia
chicagoChicago

Contact us about advertising