Egg prices in the US break records due to bird flu

Egg prices in the United States are reportedly breaking record after record as bird flu spreads across the country, killing millions of chickens. A tray of large eggs in the Midwest now costs an average of $7.08 wholesale, about seven times the price just two years ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the farmers' group United Egg Producers, about 104 million laying hens have died since the outbreak began in 2022, and 29 million have died since October. This has led to shortages in grocery stores, while shoppers just keep buying more.

In New York City, egg prices have reached $11.99 for a tray of eggs from cage-free hens at Whole Foods Inc. The national retailer has set a three-carton egg purchase limit for customers.

In Chicago, grocery stores such as Aldi, Fresh Thyme and Mariano's, a chain owned by Kroger Co. have limited egg purchases to two cartons. Mariano's posted notices on the doors indicating a shortage of eggs, although Kroger does not have a nationwide purchase limit.

