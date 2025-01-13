Estonia to ban keeping chickens in cages

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 11:38 AM • 69944 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 123688 views
03:20 PM • 122096 views
06:08 PM • 63831 views
06:35 PM • 78249 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137593 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165406 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159605 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 187611 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 176974 views
03:20 PM • 122096 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 123688 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 140795 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 132593 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 150001 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21646 views

Starting in 2035, Estonia will ban the keeping of chickens in cages, which will require significant investments from businesses. Producers will have to spend between 50 and 60 euros per chicken to re-equip poultry houses.

According to new changes in legislation, caged chickens will be banned in Estonia starting in 2035. This means that entrepreneurs will have to make significant investments to switch to alternative methods of keeping birds. This is reported by ERR, reports UNN

Details

According to the country's Ministry of Regional Development and Agriculture, 81% of all Estonian egg production facilities currently keep chickens in cages. If caged hens are banned in Estonia starting in 2035, switching to a different type of chicken keeping will require significant investments from enterprises, as all equipment in poultry houses will need to be replaced.

Allan Tohver, the head of Estonia's largest egg producer Dava Foods, said that this also implies the need to renovate existing facilities or build new ones.

“This is an investment of about 50-60 euros per chicken. That is, if we have 300,000 chickens, it will be about 15 million euros for our company. This will be the construction of new poultry houses,” Tohver explained.

Dava Foods is currently working on a project to adapt an existing poultry house to keep chickens on the floor, but it's not cheap.

“There is nothing to be done, these old poultry houses are already depreciated, they need to be updated. If you want to improve the conditions for birds, it still requires a lot of money, and you can't do it with a few euros,” he said.

The third largest egg producer in Estonia, Linnu Talu OÜ, plans to move its hens from cages to the floor in most cases by 2027.

Currently, 38% of the company's birds are kept in free-range or floor housing. To do this, the company had to renovate two old, usually empty buildings, which ultimately cost about 1.2 million euros. For the investment, it was necessary to take out a loan and apply for support from PRIA.

Jarno Hermet's business manager said that in order to switch to keeping chickens on the floor, they plan to continue to renovate existing buildings. In this case, the total investment may amount to about three million euros.

“We have not been able to build new (poultry) houses. Investments, as they were, remain expensive for producers. We hope that we will be able to replace the equipment and reduce the workload,” he said.

Such investments also affect the price of eggs, added Linnu Talu, business manager of Linnu Talu.

“The investment itself is expensive, the payback period is long, and egg production from floor and free-range hens is also more expensive. There are higher electricity costs because you need more ventilation, higher labor costs, some eggs go to waste, and even higher feed and water costs because the birds move more and therefore consume more energy,” he explained.

Piret Hartman, Minister of Regional Development and Agriculture, said the government hopes to find ways to support businesses in the transition to keeping chickens on the floor.

“This year, various investments for food producers will soon open. You can already apply for funding to make investments and support this transition. And in the next period, we will definitely take this change into account so that enterprises receive state support for the realization of this transition,” Hartman explained.

Recall

More than 500 animals from a pet store died in a fire at a shopping center in Dallas, USA.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia

Contact us about advertising