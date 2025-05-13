Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

In recent decades, Ukraine has lost the scale of its own breeding potential in crop and livestock production, but retains a strategic role in global food security. This was stated by People's Deputy of several convocations, President of the All-Ukrainian NGO "Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation" Leonid Kozachenko in an exclusive comment to UNN.

According to the expert, Ukraine today retains a leading position in the world in the cultivation of cereal crops, and also has consistently high rates in potato production: the vast majority of seed material is of domestic origin. Speaking about the situation in animal husbandry, Kozachenko noted the success of poultry farming, but warned that other industries are in decline.

Currently, domestic seeds in the corn and sunflower market account for only 20%, the rest are imported. For sugar beets, national selection is represented by only 18% of seeds. The situation is even more difficult in animal husbandry: pig breeding and cattle are 50-70% dependent on imports - noted the head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation.

Kozachenko stressed that a scientific base and access to land for research are critical for preserving and developing the agricultural and breeding potential.

Ukraine is not a small country that does not have agricultural potential. We should develop our breeding projects, and not just use foreign ones. (...) Without science, genetics and breeding, we will not be able to move forward. We already have the potential to collect not 108 million tons of grain, as in 2021, but at least 125-130 million, if we effectively use the available breeding resource - emphasized the expert.

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

In addition, according to Kozachenko, the state should discuss technological challenges - irrigation processes, plant protection products, new methods of increasing yields. The expert called the reform of science an equally important issue.

Science should be more closely linked to education. Students should have access to modern developments and decide at the university whether to move into science or business. In the US, applied science is funded by business, fundamental science is funded by the state. In our country, funding for both areas depends on the state, and this needs to be changed - he added.

Finally, the expert recalled that according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), more than 25,000 people die of hunger every day, mostly in Africa. At the same time, Ukraine already provides food for about 400 million people.

We can sell 80% of everything we produce. If we focus on the development of science and find resources, Ukraine's potential can be increased many times over - Kozachenko summed up.

NAAS enterprises are the support for many villages, providing jobs and paying taxes. The alienation of land may lead to the loss of these enterprises and the deterioration of the situation in the regions. The Academy reports that it currently includes 82 scientific institutions, including 32 institutes, 39 stations, the Askania Nova Biosphere Reserve and 91 state enterprises. Despite the lack of funding from the state and the difficult situation due to the war, these institutions continue to operate, independently provide for their needs and maintain jobs for people. This is especially important for villages and small towns, where NAAS enterprises are often the only place where people can work, receive salaries and have a stable life.