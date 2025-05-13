The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

The streaming service Prime Video has confirmed the production of a new series "Barbershop", based on the MGM franchise of the same name. The main role in the project will be played by actor Jermaine Fowler. This was reported by Deadline, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the series was approved today ahead of a preliminary Amazon presentation. It belongs to Marshall Todd, co-writer of the original Barbershop film, Kevin Hart's Hartbeat and Amazon MGM Studios.

The series will tell about Travis "Trev" Porter (Fowler), who is trying to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather — the legendary barber from the salon "Calvin's" in Chicago. And although the barbers are new, the atmosphere of the salon has remained unchanged: sharp disputes are again raging here, and haircuts remain the most fashionable in the city.

We are excited to announce a new series based on the fun and innovative world of "Barbershop" for our global Prime Video customers. The television adaptation of this iconic film franchise is in the capable hands of co-showrunners Max Cyrle and Marshall Todd. We couldn't be more pleased with their collaboration and hard work in bringing Calvin's Chicago barbershop to life for a new audience on Prime Video. - said Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios.

It is reported that "Barbershop" was one of the first MGM titles identified for filming after Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio for $8.5 billion. It was given the green light after the prequel series to "Legally Blonde" Elle was announced at the Amazon presentation last year. There is also the series "Carrie", the casting for which is already being completed, as well as the drama "Tomb Raider", which is also in development, among others.

