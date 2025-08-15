A third of today's battles were in the Pokrovsk direction, enemy losses there reached 172 occupiers - General Staff

More than a third of the 97 battles on the front line have occurred since the beginning of the current day in the Pokrovsk direction. In this direction, according to preliminary data, 172 occupiers have been neutralized today, 132 of them irrevocably, as well as, among other things, 106 drones and two enemy drone control points, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 10 p.m. on August 15, writes UNN.

In total, since the beginning of this day, 97 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them. - reported the General Staff.

Today, Russian invaders, as indicated, launched two missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 133 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,568 kamikaze drones and carried out about 4,000 shellings.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to advance twice in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times near the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Yampil, Hryhorivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by occupation forces near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Pereyizne, and in the direction of Siversk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped an enemy attack in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units six times near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has tried to advance 35 times in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

"Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 172 occupiers were neutralized, 132 of them irrevocably. Also, seven vehicles, four motorcycles, 106 unmanned aerial vehicles, and two unmanned aerial vehicle control points were destroyed," the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Zaporizke, Olhivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations today.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers towards Prymorske, Antonivsky Bridge, and Bilohrudy Island.

"Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 426th separate battalion of unmanned systems, who are effectively destroying the enemy," the General Staff noted.