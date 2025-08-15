A third of today's battles were in the Pokrovsk direction, enemy losses there reached 172 occupiers - General Staff

$41.450.06
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 5886 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 80380 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 127605 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 75422 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 125728 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 53471 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 79936 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104909 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60640 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 127605 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 116835 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 125728 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 149032 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 235851 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
Alaska
United States
Europe
Pokrovsk
Hryvnia
Train
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Pistol

A third of today's battles were in the Pokrovsk direction, enemy losses there reached 172 occupiers - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

More than a third of the battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where 172 occupiers and 106 drones were neutralized. In total, 97 combat engagements, 2 missile and 77 air strikes were recorded during the day.

A third of today's battles were in the Pokrovsk direction, enemy losses there reached 172 occupiers - General Staff

More than a third of the 97 battles on the front line have occurred since the beginning of the current day in the Pokrovsk direction. In this direction, according to preliminary data, 172 occupiers have been neutralized today, 132 of them irrevocably, as well as, among other things, 106 drones and two enemy drone control points, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 10 p.m. on August 15, writes UNN.

In total, since the beginning of this day, 97 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

- reported the General Staff.

Today, Russian invaders, as indicated, launched two missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 133 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,568 kamikaze drones and carried out about 4,000 shellings.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to advance twice in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times near the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Yampil, Hryhorivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by occupation forces near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Pereyizne, and in the direction of Siversk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped an enemy attack in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units six times near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has tried to advance 35 times in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

"Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 172 occupiers were neutralized, 132 of them irrevocably. Also, seven vehicles, four motorcycles, 106 unmanned aerial vehicles, and two unmanned aerial vehicle control points were destroyed," the report says.

Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared15.08.25, 21:26 • 5958 views

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Zaporizke, Olhivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations today.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers towards Prymorske, Antonivsky Bridge, and Bilohrudy Island.

"Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 426th separate battalion of unmanned systems, who are effectively destroying the enemy," the General Staff noted.

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Prymorsk
Lyman, Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk