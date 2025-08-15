Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared

In the defense zone in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian military personnel have stopped the enemy's advance over the past three days. Seven settlements have been cleared. Stabilization actions in the Dobropillia direction continue, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

In the area of responsibility of the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group, forces of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine AZOV, together with adjacent and subordinate units, have stopped the enemy's advance over the past three days - the General Staff reported.

According to Azov, this refers to the defense zone in the Pokrovsk direction.

As a result of search and strike operations, the following settlements were cleared: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zolotyi Kolodyaz.

According to the General Staff, as a result of active actions, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel:

- irretrievable losses – 271

- sanitary losses – 101

- captivity - 13

In addition, the enemy lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons.

Destroyed and damaged:

- 1 tank

- 2 armored combat vehicles

- 37 units of automotive and motor vehicles

- 3 cannons.

Stabilization actions in the Dobropillia direction continue. Success was achieved thanks to coordinated and synchronized actions - summarized the General Staff.

65 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff