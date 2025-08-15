$41.450.06
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 73628 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 118321 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 70587 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 117907 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 51576 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 78885 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104562 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60425 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 232277 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Tags
Authors
China warns Western companies against hoarding rare earthsAugust 15, 08:38 AM
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 118362 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 117951 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 232298 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Pete Hegseth
Ukraine
Alaska
United States
Europe
Pokrovsk
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM
Hryvnia
Train
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Pistol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance and cleared seven settlements. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment.

In the defense zone in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian military personnel have stopped the enemy's advance over the past three days. Seven settlements have been cleared. Stabilization actions in the Dobropillia direction continue, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

In the area of responsibility of the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group, forces of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine AZOV, together with adjacent and subordinate units, have stopped the enemy's advance over the past three days

- the General Staff reported.

According to Azov, this refers to the defense zone in the Pokrovsk direction.

As a result of search and strike operations, the following settlements were cleared: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zolotyi Kolodyaz.

According to the General Staff, as a result of active actions, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel:

- irretrievable losses – 271

- sanitary losses – 101

- captivity - 13

In addition, the enemy lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons.

Destroyed and damaged:

- 1 tank

- 2 armored combat vehicles

- 37 units of automotive and motor vehicles

- 3 cannons.

Stabilization actions in the Dobropillia direction continue. Success was achieved thanks to coordinated and synchronized actions

- summarized the General Staff.

65 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff15.08.25, 16:58

Antonina Tumanova

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubizhne